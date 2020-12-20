The year was 2013 and the words "twerk" and "selfie" were both introduced into common vernacular and added to the dictionary. More noteworthy was Kyle Park's impressive George Strait tribute. We all remember "Fit for the King," which featured over 30 King George song titles inside one Kyle Park song, right?

Kyle Park is obviously a big Strait fan, along with most all of us. Check out this acoustic version of him singing "You Know Me Better Than That" on this week's RTX Sunday Video. The former No. 1 single was written by Anna Lisa Graham and Tony Haselden, and was the second single from George Strait's Chill of an Early Fall album.

And the clock is ticking down 'till Kyle and his wife Brandi welcome their new baby. Back in July the two took to Instagram to announce that they've got a baby Park coming in January '21. Congrats, y'all!

