RTX Sunday Video: Kyle Park ‘Rio’

This one will go down as one of my all time favorite songs from Kyle Park. It's got everything a good country song needs, a good melody and a horse. The cinematic masterpiece, “Rio,” was shot in New Mexico and stars 3X PRCA (Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association) World Champion Tuf Cooper.

The song was co-written with Erin Enderlin, and in early 2019 the song hit No. 1 on the Texas Regional Radio Report chart, becoming Park’s fourth consecutive No. 1 single from his sixth studio album Don’t Forget Where You Come From.

It's been a big start to 2021 for Kyle and his wife Brandi. The couple welcomed their first baby, a little girl, in January. Lyla Marie tipped the scales at at 6 lbs 7 oz, and measured 21 inches long. Proud daddy has been posting pics regularly of his new little girl tha past three months.

