RTX Sunday Video: Kyle Park ‘What Goes Around Comes Around’

This week the new dad Kyle Park takes center stage for the RTX Sunday Video. This particular song was was included on his album The Blue Roof Sessions, and is a former No.1 single in Texas -- check out the the tongue and cheek “What Goes Around Comes Around.”

Thew 2015 video sees Park wear several different hats, and try his hand imitating each member of a band, we dig it. Earlier this month, Kyle and his wife Brandi welcome their a brand new baby girl. Back in July the two took to Instagram to announce that they had a baby Park coming in January '21.

