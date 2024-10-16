I'm dreaming of a white Christmas, how about you? We don't tend to get many "classical" Christmases in most parts of Texas, but with La Nina coming through this year, could that change?

First things first? What is La Niña? And it's more than just Spanish for "The Niña," Chris Farley. La Niña is characterized by cooler-than-average sea surface temperatures in the central and eastern Pacific Ocean.

La Niña is part of a broader climate pattern known as El Niño-Southern Oscillation (ENSO), which includes both its counterpart, El Niño, and neutral phases. During La Niña, trade winds strengthen, pushing warmer water towards the western Pacific and leaving cooler water behind in the eastern Pacific. This shift significantly alters atmospheric circulation patterns, leading to distinct weather outcomes for various regions, including in Texas. From WFAA

That doesn't clear things up at all, does it? So what should Texans expect this winter? Well, not a white Christmas.

La Niña tends to mean an overall drier and warmer than normal winter for most of The Lone Star State. So we won't get any snow? Well, anything is possible, but don't expect it. And certainly don't hinge your Christmas plans on the white stuff.

For Texas, the Farmers' Almanac forecasts "mild, dry" conditions, for the most part. However, residents in the Panhandle might experience slightly colder temperatures than normal and near to above-normal snowfall, while far West Texas is expected to see "cool, wet" conditions.

Now that we know not to expect a White Christmas, how about our first freeze?

The First Predicted Freeze Of '24 For Important Texas Cities For over 200 years, The Farmer's Almanac has contained long-range weather forecasts predicted by using historical weather data, astronomy, and other information to look months into the future.