When I first heard rumbling of the potential of a Lake Palestine Christmas Boat Parade I was excited about it immediately. I wasn't exactly sure how it would happen or who would put forth the effort to make it happen but it seems like everyone is excited to see this just like I am. The small town of Coffee City, TX is hosting the Lake Palestine Christmas Boat Parade, this could be your new fun family tradition.

Whether you have a boat and want to join in the parade or you want to watch from land while sipping on cocoa, everyone will love to see the lights and decorations brighten up gorgeous Lake Palestine. The event will take place Saturday, December 18th from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm.

Where is the Starting Point for the Lake Palestine Boat Parade?

The starting point is the Lake Palestine Resort, and just on the other side of 155 bridge from the resort. Some boats wont be able to get under the bridge, those will merge in from the other side of the bridge once the parade of boats has begun. Safety is the number one priority, all boats must be legal and carry all required safety equipment on board.

Mark Bartlett

How Do Boats Register for the Lake Palestine Boat Parade?

Registration and waiver forms must be filled out and taken to the Lake Palestine Resort on or before the parade date. Forms can be found on the Coffee City website get there by clicking here.

Special thanks to Parade Grand Marshall, Mark Bartlett for taking on this exciting project. Here is a map of where the boat parade will travel so you can plan on where you want to watch the fun.

