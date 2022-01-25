Olde English Style Manor 10,000 sq. ft. Home For Sale On Lake Palestine
The outside of this home sitting on the shores of Lake Palestine looks as if it's been pulled right out of a fairy tale book or right from the English countryside.
If you were on Lake Palestine near Chandler in a boat just passing by this home, you'd think you're in England or Scotland because it is so reminiscent of an English manor house. The extremely stately home sitting on the shores of Lake Palestine has that statuesque feel to it thanks to all the peaks above the windows, which will have you feeling like you're a member of the royal family.
All of those windows and the color of the stone remind me of the old-style manors you see across the Atlantic. Now it's not just the lakeside view that gives me that impression, the front of the house does the same job too thanks to the cobblestone circular driveway. It's as if every detail has been painstakingly taken to replicate one of those huge estate homes.
Most of the homes I run across that sit lakeside often feature some kind of awesome backyard or pool feature, this home doesn't. What it lacks in that backyard entertainment area is made up for in styling and amenities throughout this more than 10,000 square foot home. With seven bedrooms and nine bathrooms, you could have the royal family over for a visit.
Besides having marble, wood and ceramic flooring, a couple of fireplaces, a worldly kitchen, a home gym, and a game room that catch my eye, my attention is drawn to the covered outdoor patio that features a fireplace and a kitchen area. Situated on the shores of Lake Palestine there's also an astonishing boat house that has three slips and lifts too.
Check this place out and you could be living the English countryside living right here on the shores of Lake Palestine in East Texas.