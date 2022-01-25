Olde English Style Manor 10,000 sq. ft. Home For Sale On Lake Palestine

Get our free mobile app

The outside of this home sitting on the shores of Lake Palestine looks as if it's been pulled right out of a fairy tale book or right from the English countryside.

If you were on Lake Palestine near Chandler in a boat just passing by this home, you'd think you're in England or Scotland because it is so reminiscent of an English manor house. The extremely stately home sitting on the shores of Lake Palestine has that statuesque feel to it thanks to all the peaks above the windows, which will have you feeling like you're a member of the royal family.

All of those windows and the color of the stone remind me of the old-style manors you see across the Atlantic. Now it's not just the lakeside view that gives me that impression, the front of the house does the same job too thanks to the cobblestone circular driveway. It's as if every detail has been painstakingly taken to replicate one of those huge estate homes.

Most of the homes I run across that sit lakeside often feature some kind of awesome backyard or pool feature, this home doesn't. What it lacks in that backyard entertainment area is made up for in styling and amenities throughout this more than 10,000 square foot home. With seven bedrooms and nine bathrooms, you could have the royal family over for a visit.

Besides having marble, wood and ceramic flooring, a couple of fireplaces, a worldly kitchen, a home gym, and a game room that catch my eye, my attention is drawn to the covered outdoor patio that features a fireplace and a kitchen area. Situated on the shores of Lake Palestine there's also an astonishing boat house that has three slips and lifts too.

Check this place out and you could be living the English countryside living right here on the shores of Lake Palestine in East Texas.

Olde English Style 10,000 sq. ft. Home For Sale On Lake Palestine The outside of this home sitting on the shores of Lake Palestine looks as if it's been pulled right out of a fairy tale book or right from the English country-side.



Selena Gomez' Old Ft. Worth Home, On The Market Again For $3.1 Million The Ft. Worth home that once belonged to Selena Gomez is on the market once again. We're not sure if the fixtures in the following gallery are from the current owner or are some remnants of when Selena Gomez owned it, but you can see what her first dream house looked like in Ft. Worth.



27 Places To Enjoy Happy Hour In Tyler Happy hour can be more than having a drink after work, it can also be a time for bonding and getting to know people. Here are 28 places to hang out with co-workers after work or just stop by to hang out at and meet new people.

Stay Away From Tyler's 15 Most Accident Prone Intersections and Streets While vehicle accidents can occur wherever we drive, there are certain areas in Tyler that seem to have a higher number of traffic accidents than others. The following is a gallery of 15 Tyler intersections that had the most accidents in 2021 according to Tyler Police Department data.

Visit These 16 Texas Cities And Towns At Least Once As A Texan It's a fact that Texas is a huge state and because of its size, there are also a lot of things to see, visit and experience in The Lone Star State. Both Texas visitors and Texans alike should visit our awesome cities and attractions. By no means are these all the activities in these wonderful cities. They're just a few examples of things to do.