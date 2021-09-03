Catch Big Bass on Two East Texas Lakes for 2022’s Bass Pro Tour

It's no secret of the great fishing that exists in East Texas. Lake Tyler, Lake Athens, Cedar Creek Lake, Lake Sam Rayburn and others are always on the top lists for lakes in the state. Two lakes have stood out so much so that they will be included on the 2022 Big Bass Pro Tour.

Get our free mobile app

That's right. Lake Palestine and Lake Fork will both be hosting some of the top anglers in the country next year. Major League Fishing's 2022 season will kick off February 5 in Monroe, Louisiana.

The Bass Pro Tour will stop on Lake Fork February 19-24, the first time since 2020. Lake Fork is an obvious choice being that it was named the number one bass lake of 2021 by Bassmaster Magazine. Year after year there are record setting fish caught on Lake Fork by pros and weekend anglers.

The Bass Pro Tour will stop on Lake Palestine April 9-14 for the Heavy Hitters 2022 Tournament. The 2021 snowpocalypse cancelled plans for a pro stop this year on Lake Palestine. Our Winter looks to be a little lighter for this year so plans should continue for Lake Palestine's first appearance on the pro tour.

You can get more details on the upcoming pro fishing season at majorleaguefishing.com. I didn't see any information about if tickets will be available to spectate. That information is probably just not ready to be revealed. This will certainly bring a boost to the local economies of the Quitman and Tyler areas while these tournaments are around.

The Most Expensive Property For Sale in Lindale is Over 5 Million Dollars This property in Lindale is the most expensive that is currently for sale, but as you can see with the pictures it makes sense why it's listed over 5 million dollars.

Impressive Modern and Classic Cars on Display at Kilgore Cruise Night Here is look at the vehicles that were on display this past Saturday at Kilgore's Cruise Night.