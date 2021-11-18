Magnificent Lake Palestine Dream Home Has It’s Own Helipad
You will be treated to some of the most beautiful sunrises in the entire world right from your very own backyard or right outside of your primary bedroom balcony thanks to this magnificent home on the shores of Lake Palestine.
If you're all about location when it comes to purchasing a home and have the bankroll to purchase it, then you should be checking in to the home on Jamison Road in Chandler. Situated in one of the most beautiful settings on the edge of Lake Palestine, this custom-built home by Bob Kurtz builders has everything a high rolling owner needs.
I'm sure if you've been on Lake Palestine fishing, you've probably seen this more than 9,000 square foot home sitting on 2.29 acres of land that jets out into the lake. Viewing it from the front requires special access because it resides in a gated community.
What sets this mega home apart from others?
There is something special about each of the multi-million dollar homes that are listed online to set them apart from others. Among the special things in this home is an air-conditioned veranda off of the primary bedroom, the exercise room, gourmet chef's kitchen, infinity-edge pool and the heliport. Yeah, if you're commuting back and forth to work in your helicopter because who's not doing that, you can take off and land in your own backyard!
Of course, having a house on the lake means you've got to have a boathouse too and there's one on the lake. With plenty of slip space for your pontoon or bass boat and a couple of personal watercraft too. There's so much more to this stunning property as you'll see in the photos below.