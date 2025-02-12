Latino Group Now Boycotting Major U.S. Companies Over Immigration
We all know that in Texas and across the country, immigration is a very sensitive topic to many people.
You’ve probably heard or seen videos on the internet of the mass deportation efforts that are underway not only in the Lone Star State but all over the country.
There are many Latinos wanting to stand up against the deportations that are taking place, and the newest effort includes boycotting major companies in the United States.
The Freeze Latino Movement is Starting the Boycotts
The group around the boycotts is called the Freeze Latino Movement.
When you visit their website, it states facts such as Latinos make up 20% of the U.S. population and that while the freeze is currently on for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, the group is suggesting that Latinos quit spending money at specific locations.
Encouraging Spending in Other Places
Instead of spending money with the big companies that have scaled back their diversity, equity, and inclusion. The group is suggesting that people support Latino American, Black American and Allied American Businesses.
The group is also asking followers to tag @latinofreeze on Instagram and use the hashtags #LatinoFreezeMovement and #LatinoFreeze.
The group also encourages spending at swap meets, farmer’s markets, secondhand stores or other trading or barter opportunities.
They encourage not spending on sports or entertainment unless those teams and players support their movement.
Stores Supported by the Latino Freeze Movement and Those NOT Supported.
Remember you have to do what's right for you and your family. Don't let anyone else determine how you spend your dollars.
Here is a look at the stores that are supported on the Latino Freeze website and others they suggest not to support.
Companies that are Committed to Diversity, Equity and Inclusion:
Aldi
Costco
Meijer
Kroger
Giant Grocery
Trader Joe's
Stores/Products:
Ben & Jerry’s
Delta
Dutch Bros
e.l.f.
Ulta Beauty
Macy’s
Old Navy
Nordstrom’s
TJMaxx
GoToFoods (including Moe’s Southwest Grilll, Mcalister’s Aunti Anne’s, Jamba, Cinnabon, etc.)
Dollar Tree
Walgreen’s
Wegman’s
Planet Fitness
Proctor and Gamble
Craigslist
Books:
Barnes & Noble
Banking:
Godman Sachs
JP Morgan
Tech:
Apple
DoorDash
Everyday Health
Microsoft
Entertainment:
Disney
Netflix
Texas:
H-E-B
El Rancho
Fiesta Mart
La Michoacana
According to Latino Freeze, DO NOT Shop Here
(Scaled back Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion):
Amazon
Target
Walmart
HobbyLobby
HomeGoods
Marshalls
Sam's Club
Starbuck's
Lowe's
FruitoftheLoom
DairyQueen
Coca Cola
BaskinRobbins
Brown-Forman (Jack Daniels)
Home Depot
Tractor Supply
Ace Hardware
Goya
Tech:
Google
Meta (Facebook, Instagram)
Auto/Equipment:
Ford
Harley-Davidson
John Deere
Tesla
Toyota
Fast Food:
McDonald's
Wendy's
In and Out
