We all know that in Texas and across the country, immigration is a very sensitive topic to many people.

You’ve probably heard or seen videos on the internet of the mass deportation efforts that are underway not only in the Lone Star State but all over the country.

There are many Latinos wanting to stand up against the deportations that are taking place, and the newest effort includes boycotting major companies in the United States.

The Freeze Latino Movement is Starting the Boycotts

The group around the boycotts is called the Freeze Latino Movement.

When you visit their website, it states facts such as Latinos make up 20% of the U.S. population and that while the freeze is currently on for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, the group is suggesting that Latinos quit spending money at specific locations.

Encouraging Spending in Other Places

Instead of spending money with the big companies that have scaled back their diversity, equity, and inclusion. The group is suggesting that people support Latino American, Black American and Allied American Businesses.

The group is also asking followers to tag @latinofreeze on Instagram and use the hashtags #LatinoFreezeMovement and #LatinoFreeze.

The group also encourages spending at swap meets, farmer’s markets, secondhand stores or other trading or barter opportunities.

They encourage not spending on sports or entertainment unless those teams and players support their movement.

Stores Supported by the Latino Freeze Movement and Those NOT Supported.

Remember you have to do what's right for you and your family. Don't let anyone else determine how you spend your dollars.

Here is a look at the stores that are supported on the Latino Freeze website and others they suggest not to support.

Companies that are Committed to Diversity, Equity and Inclusion:

Aldi

Costco

Meijer

Kroger

Giant Grocery

Trader Joe's

Stores/Products:

Ben & Jerry’s

Delta

Dutch Bros

e.l.f.

Ulta Beauty

Macy’s

Old Navy

Nordstrom’s

TJMaxx

GoToFoods (including Moe’s Southwest Grilll, Mcalister’s Aunti Anne’s, Jamba, Cinnabon, etc.)

Dollar Tree

Walgreen’s

Wegman’s

Planet Fitness

Proctor and Gamble

Craigslist​

Books:

Barnes & Noble

Banking:

Godman Sachs

JP Morgan

Tech:

Apple

DoorDash

Everyday Health

PInterest

Microsoft

Entertainment:

Disney

Netflix

Texas:

H-E-B

El Rancho

Fiesta Mart

La Michoacana

According to Latino Freeze, DO NOT Shop Here

(Scaled back Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion):

Amazon

Target

Walmart

HobbyLobby

HomeGoods

Marshalls

Sam's Club

Starbuck's

Lowe's

FruitoftheLoom

DairyQueen

Coca Cola

BaskinRobbins

Brown-Forman (Jack Daniels)

Home Depot

Tractor Supply

Ace Hardware

Goya

Tech:

Google

Meta (Facebook, Instagram)

Auto/Equipment:

Ford

Harley-Davidson

John Deere

Tesla

Toyota

Fast Food:

McDonald's

Wendy's

In and Out

