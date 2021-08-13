Nacogdoches Police Trying to Get Barricaded Man to Surrender

According to a post on the Nacogdoches Police Department's Facebook Page, officers are trying to peacefully bring to an end a situation in southeastern part of the city.

The post states that at around 10:30 this morning, officers with the Nacogdoches Police Department went to the 2300 block of Stewart Street attempting to serve felony warrants on an adult male suspect. The suspect chose to barricade himself inside the residence instead of surrendering.

At this time, Nacogdoches police do not believe there to be anyone else inside the residence with the suspect. The post goes on to state that the Nacogdoches SWAT Team along with negotiators are on scene. Communications with the suspect have been occurring as officers are attempting to get him to surrender.

The location of this incident is in close proximity to Emeline Carpenter Academy of Technology and Science. As per protocol with any incident such as this, the Nacogdoches Police Department has asked administrators at Carpenter Elementary and the Nacogdoches Independent School District to go on lock down out of an over abundance of caution. Thankfully, students do not report to the first day of classes until August 23. Also, anyone living in that area around Stewart Street, Sweetgum Street, Muckleroy Street or Leroy Street is asked to stay at home. No traffic is being allowed through the immediate area and no one is being allowed to come near the scene.

Get our free mobile app

Officials with the Nacogdoches Police Department continue to work this fluid situation and will release further information as it becomes available. We pray for a safe ending to this situation.