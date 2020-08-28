Considering that LeAnn Rimes shot to country music stardom at the fresh age of 14, she’s managed a pretty remarkable amount of longevity. With crossover hits from country to pop to gospel and back, she’s established her place in the country music history books while exploring her own musical ambitions -- and it’s been a pretty darn fun journey to watch.

Notably, Rimes is responsible for some of the best songs -- and music videos -- of the 1990s and early 2000s. These five clips represent the cream of the crop.