(Marshall, Texas) - We've all had those moments where we're just too sick to come to work. It could be a stomach bug, maybe a bad reaction to a new medication or just a case of aches of pains. We're allowed a certain amount of days each year from our employer to stay home and get well.

But in that process of getting better, you decide not to see a doctor and just treat the ailment with chicken soup and rest. Is your employer breaking the law by asking for a doctor's note as proof of being sick? Here's what Texas law has to say about that question.

Every Employee Gets Sick

I'll be honest, I've been lucky not having to call in sick a whole lot. It's been a couple of years since the last time I had to do it. That's not to say I haven't had a day that I needed to but it wasn't severe enough to make that call.

Every employee gets sick at some point. How sick that person is determines if they'll visit a doctor or not. If you do call in sick, is your employer within their legal rights to ask for a doctor's note? In short...yes (U.S. Department of Health and Human Services).

Your Employer Asking for a Doctor's Note

Yes, your employer can legally ask for a doctor's note. However, that's all the employer can ask for and receive. For instance, the employer cannot ask for specifics of the ailment that kept you out or what medicines you're taking to get better. The note can only mention that you saw a doctor and can return to work on a specific date.

If the employer requires any further information, they're breaking the law. Take care of yourself if you do get sick. If you do visit a doctor, get a note to give to your employer.

