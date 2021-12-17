'Tis the season for merriment in East Texas! And after being quarantined last year, don't let the tendency most of have to stay home and sink into the couch take away the opportunity to get out of the house and celebrate with friends and family.

Seriously, there's just about something for everyone to get out and enjoy this weekend. Let's delve into several merry-making opportunities that await you:

If you love movies, grab a friend or family member and head out to the Tyler Rose Garden at 420 Rose Park Drive.

Friday in the Rose Garden starts at 6 p.m. They'll be showing the 2000 version of "Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas." It's free admission. However, bring a form of payment so you can stop by and grab dinner from one of the food trucks!

How lovely! How about a carriage ride in the park?

They'll be doing these every day through the season, excluding Wednesday and Sunday evenings. Depending on which route you choose, you're only looking at between $5 and $15. You can get more info by calling (903) 246-1460.

Ready to pull that Ugly Sweater out and win a prize for it?

ETX Brewing Co. in downtown Tyler is hosting an Ugly Sweater Christmas Party from 7 until 11 P.M. on Saturday night. Compete to win prizes or just hang out and enjoy some live music. It's totally free to get in.

Take the family to watch the best Christmas movie ever at Liberty Hall.

Y'all--They're showing "It's a Wonderful Life" TONIGHT at 7 P.M. and I just can't wait. Visit LibertyTyler.com to check out their other holiday movies and fun offerings.

Know of any other Christmas and New Year goings-on you'd like to let us know about? Let us know in the comments.