Life Sentence for Woman Who Killed Barksdale Airman

A woman who is now 20 gets a life sentence for the murder of Barksdale airman Joshua Kidd. Jareona Crosby was formally sentenced in Bossier District Court to life behind bars.

But Crosby could be free after serving just 25 years of that sentence because she was 17 years old when the crime happened.

Crosby pled guilty to second-degree murder in the September 2018 murder. Her accomplice, 17-year-old Alonzo Wilson were suspected of breaking into cars in the Greenacres Subdivision. Kidd was shot as he was chasing them after suspecting them of breaking into his vehicle.

KTBS reports Crosby could be eligible for early release because higher courts have limited the time teens can serve if they were 18 years of age or younger at the time of the crime. As a result, Louisiana now has a law that makes parole a possibility for anyone convicted at age 17 will have the possibility of parole..

Wilson has been sentenced to 50 years in prison.

Detectives and prosecutors believe Crosby was the shooter, but the gun was never found.