If you're a fan of unusual sights and unexpected surprises, you won't want to miss the twisting dirt noodle that has been captivating onlookers in West Texas.

Let's get this out of the way first and foremost. We all thought these things were called dust devils, right?

Get our free mobile app

It really doesn't matter, because we think dirt noodle is a far superior name for the phenomenon captured in the video at the bottom of this article and we're not alone.

What are they?

So what exactly is a dirt noodle? Essentially, it's a swirling vortex of dust and dirt that takes on the shape of a long, thin noodle. This strange sight can be seen swirling and twisting across the flat landscape of West Texas, leaving onlookers in awe and wonder.

Twitter/Camnva Twitter/Camnva loading...

Tiny tornadoes

If you've never seen one in person, they're actually pretty cool. They don't really pick up much other than dirt because of how relatively weak they are compared to an actual tornado, but they look exactly like a tiny twister.

Check out the video for yourself below:

Top Ten Trashiest Towns in Texas Time to take out the trash or show off the trash of Texas. Check out the top ten below. (All crime statistics were pulled from www.neighborhoodscout.com based on each individual town. See editor's note for Lufkin, Texas.)

10 Must-Try Food Stops, From Houston, TX to Dallas, TX