If you have a sweet tooth and live in East Texas there is a dessert shop in Lindale, Texas that I found and if you love cheesecake then you are going to fall in love. My wife loves cheesecake, I like it but I enjoy other desserts more but this little shop has a little bit of everything if you’re looking for a sweet treat. When you stop into Sweet Necia’s Sweets you’re going to enjoy the treats and probably make a new friend too.

It’s always fun to find a new local shop and show them some support and this one makes almost everything by hand, beyond the sugar and butter you can taste the love that goes into these sweets. Beyond the cheesecake they make, you can choose from a variety of baked goods, cookies, and chocolate covered treats. If you want to visit their dessert shop for yourself, they're at 1420 S. Main Street in Lindale, TX 75771.

More Details on the Weekly Specials for Cheesecake in Lindale, Texas

Even people like me that don’t normally choose cheesecake as a dessert can’t help but try flavors like Peach Cobbler Cheesecake, Banana Pudding Cheesecake, or Cookie Butter Cheesecake. While they might not help you achieve your weight loss goals, you won’t care because it tastes that good.

You’ll Love the Family Behind Sweet Necia’s Sweets

After speaking with owner Carnecia Foster it was fun to find out this is a family run business. It was about 2 years ago after posting pictures online that friends and family began asking to purchase some of the treats. In March the commercial bakery was opened, and it has been a family project ever since. Along with her hubby David, Carnecia and their five kids work hard to create treats for Lindale and all of East Texas. Just look at some of the treats they have created.

