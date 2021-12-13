21 Texas Children 14 And Younger Have Gone Missing In 2021

Get our free mobile app

This is the time of the year that families should be coming together to celebrate everything good that has happened during 2021. Instead, there are twenty-one families in Texas that have a lot of worry on their minds right now because an important family member is missing, a child that is 14 or younger.

Shining a huge spotlight on these children and putting their images right in front of you could trigger a memory after seeing their young faces and this could be the missing link needed to solve the case of their whereabouts. No family should have to suffer or worry about a young child that has gone missing. When I last wrote about missing Texas children at the end of September there had been 50 children reported as missing, according to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children. That same search from November 01 through today (December 13) yields 51 children as being reported missing.

Many of these reported missing children, from the time period above, are 16 and 17 years old and are just as important to locate and reunite with their families as the currently missing 2-year-old, 3, 5, and 8-year-olds too. Since the beginning of the year, twenty-one children, 14 and younger remain on the missing list.

If You've Seen These Children Please Call Law Enforcement

After looking at the faces of these missing children, if you recognize any of them or find them to be a bit familiar, no matter how small the detail is, please call your local law enforcement office. That small detail could be the one break that investigators are looking for to solve this missing person's case and to bring them back to their family for reunification or a sense of closure.

Thankfully at the time of publication, there are no active Amber Alerts for the state of Texas.

