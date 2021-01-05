Lindale’s Chick-Fil-A Cravings will be Fulfilled January 26

In August of 2020, some good news actually emerged, Lindale was to get a Chick-Fil-A restaurant. Since that announcement, building of East Texas favorite has proceeded rapidly and will be ready to open in just three weeks.

The City of Lindale, my hometown, has been one of the fastest growing cities in East Texas. Just since my graduation from Lindale High School in 1996, the population has almost doubled. That's huge. Open fields are now businesses. Cow pastures are now nice neighborhoods. It's weird to see but also kind of exciting.

Early 2021 is going to be big for Lindale as far as business openings. Chick-Fil-A, on the South side of Interstate 20, is scheduled to open Tuesday, January 26. This comes from a post on the Chick-fil-A / North Tyler Facebook page. That announcement, at the time of this writing, has 533 reactions, 180 comments and 613 shares. I believe that means people are excited.

Just on the North side of Interstate 20, QuikTrip is getting the finishing touches added and should be opening soon. Although not as lavish as Buc-ee's, QuikTrip will still make a nice stop for those traveling and for us locals, too.

It's a huge time to be from or live in Lindale. For those that are having a hard time waiting for the January 26 opening date, you could probably try Chick-O-Derm to help with those cravings.