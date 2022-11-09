Remember Where Dave Grohl Stopped to Eat When He Came to East Texas?

As a member of Nirvana he was a major part of the '90s Grunge movement, as the front man of Foo Fighters, we all found out the the drummer from the '90s most iconic Grunge band has pipes. But do you remember when Dave Grohl came to Tyler, TX?

He ordered brisket, ribs, and sausage. He drank a Lone Star bottle, and was rocking a cracked iPhone 6

What began as a one man band out of Seattle, Foo Fighters became one of the most iconic bands in American history. They've won 15 Grammy Awards, including Best Rock Album five times, that ranks them among the most successful rock acts in Grammy history.

In 2021, the band became the recipients of the first-ever "Global Icon" award at the MTV Video Music Awards. That same year they were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, their first year of eligibility.

Grohl joined Seattle-based Grunge band Nirvana in 1990, right as the band rocketed to new levels of success and stardom. Nirvana has sold over 75 million records making them one of the best-selling bands of all time.

In 2004, Rolling Stone named Nirvana among the 100 greatest artists of all time. The band was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2014, their first year of eligibility.

So, when Dave Grohl was in Tyler in May of 2019, do you remember where the Rock and Roll Hall of Famer stopped to eat?

Stanley's Famous Pit BBQ of course. According to Heather Brown from Stanley's, who was kind enough to share her pictures with us, "he ordered brisket, ribs, and sausage. He drank a Lone Star bottle (pictured), and was rocking a cracked iPhone 6."

