Local Law Enforcement Issue Alert for Missing Wells, TX Infant

UPDATE: 8:25 pm from the East Texas Center for the Missing FB page: The father has been arrested. Cherokee county and Wells Police are still looking for the infant, who is possibly in the Wells or Lufkin Area.

The Wells Police Department and Cherokee County Sheriff's Office have activated the Deep East Texas Amber Alert Program and will be activating the Texas statewide Amber Alert Network because of a Wells, Texas infant who may have been abducted.

At approximately 4:16 PM on Friday, September 18, 5-week old

Armaidre Antwan Marquie Argumon was believed to be abducted from

his residence on Old Forest Rd, Wells TX.

Armaidre is a mixed-race infant, with dark-colored hair and last seen wearing a cloth diaper. He was last seen in Wells, allegedly with his father, in a Green 2000 Ford Truck License Plate MBD8186. The father has been located by law enforcement but the whereabouts of the child are still unknown at this time.

If you have any information regarding this possible child abduction, please contact the Cherokee County Sheriff Office at (903) 683-2271.