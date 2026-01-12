(KNUE-FM) Everyone knows there is a lot to love about Texas. The people, the beauty, and all the fantastic food options are some of the reasons why people love the Lone Star State. But how much do you know about Texas?

Texas Pride and Its Famous Nickname

The reason I ask is because there is so much pride for our home state, but there is probably a large portion of the population that doesn’t know much about Texas. But that’s okay, today is a perfect day to learn something new about the greatest state in the United States.

How Texas Gained Its Independence

Back in 1836 Texas gained its independence from Mexico. It stayed an independent republic for nine years after that before it was annexed by the United States. While this was all taking place, the flag for the Republic of Texas was just a single star and a red, white, and blue pattern. The colors meant bravery, loyalty, and purity.

Texans still love using the name ‘Lone Star State’ as it still represents independence and self-reliance. Hopefully, that gives you even more pride in Texas knowing that such bravery was shown here so long ago.

Learn More About Other State Nicknames

As you know there are nicknames for every state within the United States, and while you learned about Texas there is a lot more to learn. Let’s take a look at how each state earned its nickname and see if it still makes sense today.

