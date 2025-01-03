Living in the state of Texas is amazing for so many reasons but one of the best things about living here is all the delicious food options.

And it’s not just one certain thing, all foods are represented in Texas, and they’re all done very well.

Obviously, Texas barbecue has created a huge name for itself, but the seafood, Mexican food, and down-home comfort food is so good too. The fantastic food options are endless in the lone star state.

We could spend all day talking about all the delicious food options in the state of Texas.

But you know for any restaurant to make this list, all these locations must be making delicious food options for their customers, so I really want to try all these restaurants now. This could be your Texas restaurant bucket list.

List of the Longest Standing in Texas

The List of the Longest Standing Restaurants in Texas Goes Back More Than 150 Years

If you're looking for the oldest restaurants in Texas, the longest standing goes all the way back to 1866.

If a restaurant has been open for 156 years you know they are doing things the right way to make customers come back for more.

These Texas Restaurants Have Been Around So Long, You Know They're Good!

I’m disappointed that I have only visited one restaurant on this list. Which was the iconic Seafood location Guido's in Galveston. Our meal was incredible I would highly recommend them for a great dinner.

Sounds like I need to set some more road trips to visit more of these iconic restaurants around Texas.

