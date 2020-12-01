Longview Fire Department Hiring Firefighters & Paramedics

One of the most noble professions in the world is that of "First Responder", someone who is willing to run TOWARDS danger to help others. We are thankful every day for those who have dedicated their lives to helping others.

The Longview Fire Department announced via press release that they are looking for a few good men or women who are ready to join their ranks. The LFD is currently accepting applications for the positions of Firefighter/Paramedic, Firefighter/EMT-B, and Paramedic.

There's a couple things that you need to know before you apply because its not a "apply and we'll call you later" situation for a career this important yet rewarding.

Must be at least 21 years of age at the time of test date

Must have high school diploma or G.E.D.

Must have government issued drivers license

Must have Structural Firefighter Certification from the Texas Commission on Fire Protection

Must have Paramedic Certification with the Texas Department of State Health Services or the National Registry of Emergency Medical Technicians

Wait, there's more! After the application process, you will have to pass a written exam, physical ability test and background check.

If you're ready for the challenge, you must apply online by Monday Jan. 11, 2021 by Noon. For more information, visit the LFD Careers site HERE or call call 903-237-1210.