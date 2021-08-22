Longview Police Arrest Man After Shootout At Apartment

Its almost NEVER going to end well with someone brings firearms into a tense situation. Unfortunately for 2 individuals in Longview, the situation almost became deadly as gunfire was exchanged sending both men to the hospital but one of the combatants is behind bars.

According to a post on the Longview Police Department's Facebook page, cops were dispatched to the Maverick on the Loop apartment complex located at 2801 Bill Owens Pkwy. in response to a shooting early Sunday morning just after 1:00 AM.

When officers arrived they discovered a victim lying on the floor of an apartment with multiple gunshot wounds, and a suspect, identified as 20 year old Willie Brasher III of Longview with a single gunshot wound. Longview Fire Department transported the victim to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries as well as Brasher who was treated and released.

During the investigation, police discovered that Brasher allegedly brought a rifle to the victim’s home and involved himself in a domestic dispute. The post went on to add that:

The suspect (Brasher) had ample opportunity to leave the location or call the police but failed to do so. The victim entered his own residence and the gunfight ensued, where the suspect ultimately shot the victim. The suspect’s actions led directly to the confrontation.

Brasher was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a first-degree felony, and he was taken to the Gregg County Jail.

Longview Police are still investigating the case and if you have any information contact Longview Police Detectives at 903-237-1110.

