Hearing of acts of violence and crime is always tragically heartbreaking. However, it does amplify to a different level when we hear of acts of horrible violence against family members. It's as if some familial contract has been broken. Our families and homes, in my opinion, should be a sanctuary of unconditional love that helps keep us strong as we do our best to face the world--which as we all know, serves up plenty of hard times to us all.

Sadly, another cases of familial violence occurred this past Saturday, August 21. It was around 4:00 p.m. in the afternoon when the Longview Police Department was called and dispatched out to the 1500 block of Hughey Drive.

Upon arrival, Longview Police Officers discovered a victim who'd been assaulted with a weapon and had what appeared to be stab wounds. The victim was taken to a hospital in the area.

There was a witness who claimed the victim and suspect had been having an argument, initially only verbal in nature. At some point, the suspect began to assault the victim by stabbing. The suspect then fled the location on foot.

Longview Police Department reported on their Facebook page that the suspect is John Easley, a 63-year-old resident of Longview. A warrant "for Easley’s arrest for the offense of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon causing serious bodily injury – family violence."

"John Easley was arrested the same day, transported to the Gregg County Jail, and his bond amount was set at $150,000."

At this point, no additional information has been shared by Longview Police.

