Longview Public Library Hosting Free Drive-In Movie Night

We're into a full year since the start of the pandemic and while we're still not used to the way we've had to adapt to the "new normal" some old things are coming back in style like "Drive-In" movies.

The Longview Public Library will be getting in on the fun with a special spring break drive-in movie night happening Thursday March 18th. According to a press release from The City Of Longview, New Age Cinema will set up the big screen on the Eastman Library Plaza right outside the doors. The parking lot will be marked and spaced for the total capacity of vehicles per safety guidelines.

There will be a showing of the movie "The Croods: A New Age" and when you and your fam pull up, while you'll be watching from your vehicle, there will be a designated FM radio station to hear the film audio.

And even if you choose to not "drive-in" or if spaces are filled, there will be limited, designated spaces within the plaza to sit, 10 feet apart, for a group unit of 10 people max. Some mats will be provided to sit on. Blankets and other mats are encouraged, but please do not bring chairs. You must sit on the ground the entire time so not to obstruct view of the screen for those watching in the parking lot.

Limited quantities of free popcorn will be served so get there early but its recommended that you bring your own snacks and drinks to enjoy!

And the best part: IT'S FREE to attend and you can carpool as well! For more information call (903) 237-1345 and we'll see you at the movies.