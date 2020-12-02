Longview Public Library Presents A Holiday Movie Watch Party

The Holidays are in full effect and since its in the middle of a pandemic, folks are finding ways to ADAPT to these crazy times and still have a good time while remaining safe. That's why I think this idea by the Longview Public Library is a great one!

With the help of Netflix, The Longview Public Library will host a "Holiday Movie Watch Party" on Saturday December 19th beginning at 5:30 PM. The best part is, you don't have to leave the house!

That's right, thanks to Netflix's streamshare service Teleparty, you and the family can remain in the comfort of your home and watch the movie and also chat with everyone LIVE while the movie is streaming.

"The Christmas Chronicles" starring Kurt Russell will be the movie yall will be checking out and if you want in on the holiday fun here's what you need to do:

Download and install the Teleparty app to your Google Chrome browser.

Longview Public Library will provide a link for you to use 10 minutes before the event broadcast on their Facebook page.

Use the URL link that they provide to join the Teleparty.

And before you know it, you and the family can enjoy a holiday movie TOGETHER at home with your own snacks and no worries about "masks" and social distancing. For more details contact Leah at (903) 237-1350.