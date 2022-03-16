We all made dumb decisions as a teenager, but probably not this extreme. The Longview Police Department made a post online this week regarding two teenagers that made one mistake that will follow them for the rest of their lives.

The situation took place on Saturday, March 12th at approximately 2:28 pm when Longview officers were dispatched to the 1800 block of W. Loop 281 in response to a robbery that just took place.

There Were Young Kids That Could Have Been Hurt During This Robbery

As soon as officers arrived on scene they contacted the victims to learn more about the crime that had just taken place. The victim said he left his 12-year-old and 15-year-old kids in the vehicle when he went into a store to make a quick purchase. It wasn't long after the adult entered the store before the kids came in saying that two Hispanic males approached the vehicle and told them to get out or they would be shot. The kids did the right thing and got out of the vehicle and the suspects quickly drove away.

It Didn't Take Law Enforcement Long to Track Down the Suspects

The officers then tracked the vehicle down on the 200 block of Princess. After the vehicle was found the officers located the two male suspects. The first suspect is 19-year-old Juan Gonzalez and the second suspect is Jonathan Coto both of Longview, Texas. Both were arrested immediately and are now facing charges of Aggravated Robbery. Luckily no one was hurt during the incident, another job well done by the Longview Police Department.

