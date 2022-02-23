For over 70 years the great people at the Greater Longview United Way has been helping support organizations that works directly to improve education, financial stability, and health in the community. Beyond just taking in donations to help people in East Texas and specifically Longview, they remain committed to being responsible with all money raised. And they have a fundraiser coming up that will hopefully pull in lots of money. The next exciting fundraiser for the Greater Longview United Way will be the BBQ Cook Off at Bear Creek Smokehouse.

This extremely tasty event will be held on Friday, March 18th and Saturday, March 19th and is open to the public to enter. The Bear Creek Smokehouse is located at 10857 Hwy 154 in Marshall, Texas 75670. The team entry fee is $200 per team and includes 4 armbands for team members, which must be warn at all times. Each team will have a space that is 12x24.

There Will Be Three Specific Categories For Teams to Enter

Teams will submit their best for these three categories: Brisket, Anything Pork, and Beans. There will be trophies awarded for 1st place as well as People's Choice. If you don't want to put a team together there is also room for company sponsors for this tremendous event, click here for more information.

Is The Longview United Way BBQ Family Friendly?

On Friday night the event is 21+ with live music that begins at 6pm and adult beverages available for purchase. Saturday is competition day and fun for the entire family. Gates open at 10am, and available for purchase here. There will be lots of giveaways and remember it's all for a great cause so put the BBQ Cook Off on your calendar now.

