We Texans love us some BBQ, in fact The Lone Star State is one of the most popular destinations when it comes to smoked meats in the entire known-universe. So this is big news for a favorite BBQ joint in Longview, TX.

In a post on social media yesterday, The Original Bodacious Bar-B-Q, the one named the #4 best BBQ Joint in Texas by Texas Monthly, revealed their new Pitmaster, and he's someone you may already know.

Here's the full post:

Your new Pitmaster, Spencer, has operated Bodacious Gladewater the past 3 years making your favorite staples including house-made sausage, turkey, brisket, and ribs, as well as, fun specials on the weekends. After overcoming the battles of running a small-business the past 2 years, he has his eyes set on a new exciting venture. He is eager to transition to Bodacious’ flagship store as it is a location near and dear to his family’s heart. Spencer’s wife, Madilynne, is Nancy and Roland Lindsey’s eldest grandchild. She is a graduate from the University of Arkansas who recently obtained her Masters from neighboring school, LeTourneau University. She is a new member of the Junior League of Longview and loves serving the community, a trait she adopted from her big family. The Lindsey-Hallings are excited for this new opportunity and hope to provide you with the same sense of love, community, quality, and familiarity that you know to expect from the Roland Lindsey family. Can’t wait to feed y’all soon!

So there ya go, according to the post Bodacious on Mobberly will be opening on June 14th and their hours of operation will be: Tuesday-Saturday 11 am - 6 pm, or until the sell out.

More Photos from Red Dirt BBQ & Music Fest! Are You in These? More photos from our 8th Annual Red Dirt BBQ & Music Festival on the brick streets of Tyler, TX. Download your pics now!

Inaugural Rose City Music Festival Lineup Townsquare Media, 101.5 KNUE, 107.3 KISSFM, MIX 93.1, Classic Rock 96.1, and Radio Texas, LIVE! with Buddy Logan, are proud to welcome the biggest, most diverse concert lineup in the history of downtown Tyler this October. This is going to be record-breaking, y'all.