Look And Save A Life – Watch Out For Motorcycles

When warm weather arrives, motorcycles come out. Consider this your annual reminder to be aware of motorcycles on the road. It only takes a second to take a second look. The saying is absolutely true - look twice, save a life.

Have you ever been driving a vehicle - and boom, a motorcycle seems to have come out of nowhere? Me too. Guess what, it did not just come out of nowhere. Using your mirrors and being aware of your surroundings seems like something we just do when driving, but most people don't. Sometimes drivers are preoccupied with the radio, or lost in thought, or worse yet - looking at a phone. A distracted driver is a problem for everyone on the road period.

Remember when turn signals came standard on all vehicles? Oh wait - they still do. Please remember to use your turn signal even sooner if a motorcyclist is behind you. Use it for changing lanes, and making a turn. It is definitely courteous and also a very good safety measure too.

I feel like all of this goes without saying, but unfortunately it needs to be said. People need to pay attention. Don't tailgate, don't drive like an a-hole. Is that asking too much? I don't think so. Drivers and riders need to both be responsible on the road. That person on the bike, and the person in the car both have people at home waiting for them.

Let's all get home safely by looking out for each other.