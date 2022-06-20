Look Inside Beyonce’s Mom, Tina Knolwes, $6 Million Texas Mansion

In case you've been living under a rock recently, that loud "buzzing" noise you hear isn't the sound of bumblebees but its the sound of the infamous "Bey Hive" because The Queen Bey just announced that she's dropping a new album soon and internet is already on FIRE.

The Iconic Singer Announced Via Social Media A New Song Dropping TONIGHT

Last week, Beyonce announced that her new album "Renaissance" will be arriving on July 29th, her first new album since 2016's Lemonade. The first single from that album is titled "Break My Soul" and the singer posted that new single will be available at Midnight EST, 11pm CST. As soon as it drops, we'll get it up here on the site for you to check out.

While We Wait, Check Out This Beautiful Home She Brought For Her Mom A Few Years Ago!

Trulia Trulia loading...

While we wait impatiently for new music from Beyonce, we came across photos of the absolutely opulent and stunning estate and mansion she brought for her mom Tina Knowles a few years ago. Nestled in a very private location in affluent Houston, the estate features state-of-the-art lighting, audio, security, and HVAC systems. The entryway is punctuated with suspended staircases, and just beyond, you’ll find a mirrored elevator, granite floors with marble, interior cast stone columns, malachite inlays, wide walnut and cherry floors, soaring seamless-glass windows, gold-plated fixtures and more.

Let's be nosy and take a look inside!

