Did You Get The App At Jacksonville Tomato Fest? Qualify To Win These!
If you're reading this, there's a good chance that we interacted with you at Tomato Fest in Jacksonville, Texas today. We were excited to see and meet you and thank you for attending and downloading our station app to your phone.
Now that you have our station app on your phone, you can do so much with it:
- listen to the station live anywhere, anytime
- request your favorite song
- send us audio messages letting us know what's happening
- send us pics from your app
- receive special contest alert messages
- load us to your car's dashboard through Apple CarPlay or Android Auto
- receive weather alerts
- set up 'do not disturb' hours
- along with many other features
Now we told you there was something in it for you when you downloaded our app to your phone!
We're giving you the opportunity to win tickets to Six Flags Over Texas in Arlington, Splash Kingdom Water Park: Paradise Island in Canton and dinner at Clear Springs Restaurant in Tyler.
To qualify to win, simply tap on each of the contests and interact with each of our entry points. For every interaction, you'll earn an entry.
These contests are only available today (Saturday, June 10th) so please be sure to enter by 11p. We'll contact all of our winners Monday.
It was a pleasure meeting you at Tomato Fest in Jacksonville today and thanks for downloading our station app and listening to us. We greatly appreciate you.