Looking For Trunk-Or-Treating Events in Tyler, Texas? Here’s A List!
For children of all ages - adults too - it's all about what character or being you're going to be transforming into for Halloween. Whether it's for the traditional door-to-door trick-or-treating thing or heading to a trunk-or-treat event or just hitting up a Halloween party, it's all about the costume, and for the kids, the candy!
Quite a few civic organizations, businesses, and churches will be hosting trunk-or-treating events across Tyler, Texas Halloween weekend. There are too many to keep track of! You'll see political-type signs along the street, ads on social media, and posts from your friends announcing them all. It's a lot to take in and remember.
We've compiled a list of trunk-or-treating events happening around Tyler.
We'll actually call it a running list because when we learn about and discover more, we'll add them to the list. If you know of an event that isn't listed, feel free to send me an email, or through our app with all the details. Don't forget the five W's - who, what, when, where and why - and any other special information that we should know about your trunk-or-treat event!
Flint Baptist Church - Flint
11131 FM 2868
Light Up The Night
Monday, October 31st
6p - 8p
Games, bounce houses, entertainment, food trucks and more
Spooktacular Good Time - Tyler
Discovery Science Place
308 N. Broadway
Friday, October 28th
6p - 9p
There will be a haunted pirate ship, candy walk, games, storytelling, costume contest and more.
Trunk or Treat Fall Festival - Tyler
Bossart Park
3393 W. Grande Blvd.
Saturday, October 22nd
10a - 1p
This is a pet-friendly trunk or treat fall festival that will have live entertainment, pet-friendly goodies, food vendors and is a benefit for the SPCA of East Texas.
Trunk Or Treat - Tyler
Central Baptist Church
1343 E Grande Blvd.
Sunday, October 30th 6p - 8p
Food trucks, inflatables, candy, games and more.
Lone Star Church Trunk Or Treat - Tyler
604 W. Fourth St.
Saturday, October 29th
5:30p
Games, food, prizes and more.
Rose City Customs / Disciple Window Tint - Tyler
2221 WSW Loop 323
Saturday, October 29th
5p - 9p
Bounce houses, dunking booth, face painting, hay rides, costume contest, candy, prizes, entertainment and more.
Glenwood Church Of Christ - Tyler
5210 Hollytree Dr.
Saturday, October 29th
3p - 5p
Fun, fellowship, costumes, food and more.
Trunk or Treat - Tyler
Life Church Tyler - Tyler
107 Barbee Dr
Saturday, October 29th and Sunday, October 30th
1p
Saturday will feature a candy giveaway, hot dogs, games and registration for prizes.
Sunday will feature games, snowcones and giveaways.
Inspire Youth Sports - Tyler
1505 E Grande Blvd.
Saturday, October 22nd
4p - 6p
Candy, games and prizes!
Neighborhood Block Parties - Tyler
created through a partnership with Green Acres Baptist Church - Tyler
Monday, October 31st
Events will be planned in select neighborhoods and start times will vary. Be sure to check this website for additional locations and start times and specific details.
Events are planned for the following neighborhoods in Tyler:
Tall Timbers
Oak Hollow
The Woods
Holly Tree
Pollard Park
UT Tyler
Bullard area
Flint area
Whitehouse area
Downtown Jacksonville - Jacksonville
Downtown
5p
Admission is $1 or a canned good per trick or treater to benefi Hope & Crisis Center.
Truth Tabernacle UPC Of Overton - Overton
1007 FM 3053
Trunk Or Treat
Saturday, October 29th
4:30p - 7:30p
Candy, food, bounce houses and more