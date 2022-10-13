Looking For Trunk-Or-Treating Events in Tyler, Texas? Here’s A List!

Get our free mobile app

For children of all ages - adults too - it's all about what character or being you're going to be transforming into for Halloween. Whether it's for the traditional door-to-door trick-or-treating thing or heading to a trunk-or-treat event or just hitting up a Halloween party, it's all about the costume, and for the kids, the candy!

Quite a few civic organizations, businesses, and churches will be hosting trunk-or-treating events across Tyler, Texas Halloween weekend. There are too many to keep track of! You'll see political-type signs along the street, ads on social media, and posts from your friends announcing them all. It's a lot to take in and remember.

We've compiled a list of trunk-or-treating events happening around Tyler.

We'll actually call it a running list because when we learn about and discover more, we'll add them to the list. If you know of an event that isn't listed, feel free to send me an email, or through our app with all the details. Don't forget the five W's - who, what, when, where and why - and any other special information that we should know about your trunk-or-treat event!

Flint Baptist Church - Flint

11131 FM 2868

Light Up The Night

Monday, October 31st

6p - 8p

Games, bounce houses, entertainment, food trucks and more

Spooktacular Good Time - Tyler

Discovery Science Place

308 N. Broadway

Friday, October 28th

6p - 9p

There will be a haunted pirate ship, candy walk, games, storytelling, costume contest and more.

Trunk or Treat Fall Festival - Tyler

Bossart Park

3393 W. Grande Blvd.

Saturday, October 22nd

10a - 1p

This is a pet-friendly trunk or treat fall festival that will have live entertainment, pet-friendly goodies, food vendors and is a benefit for the SPCA of East Texas.

Trunk Or Treat - Tyler

Central Baptist Church

1343 E Grande Blvd.

Sunday, October 30th 6p - 8p

Food trucks, inflatables, candy, games and more.

Lone Star Church Trunk Or Treat - Tyler

604 W. Fourth St.

Saturday, October 29th

5:30p

Games, food, prizes and more.

Rose City Customs / Disciple Window Tint - Tyler

2221 WSW Loop 323

Saturday, October 29th

5p - 9p

Bounce houses, dunking booth, face painting, hay rides, costume contest, candy, prizes, entertainment and more.

Glenwood Church Of Christ - Tyler

5210 Hollytree Dr.

Saturday, October 29th

3p - 5p

Fun, fellowship, costumes, food and more.

Trunk or Treat - Tyler

Life Church Tyler - Tyler

107 Barbee Dr

Saturday, October 29th and Sunday, October 30th

1p

Saturday will feature a candy giveaway, hot dogs, games and registration for prizes.

Sunday will feature games, snowcones and giveaways.

Inspire Youth Sports - Tyler

1505 E Grande Blvd.

Saturday, October 22nd

4p - 6p

Candy, games and prizes!

Neighborhood Block Parties - Tyler

created through a partnership with Green Acres Baptist Church - Tyler

Monday, October 31st

Events will be planned in select neighborhoods and start times will vary. Be sure to check this website for additional locations and start times and specific details.

Events are planned for the following neighborhoods in Tyler:

Tall Timbers

Oak Hollow

The Woods

Holly Tree

Pollard Park

UT Tyler

Bullard area

Flint area

Whitehouse area

Downtown Jacksonville - Jacksonville

Downtown

5p

Admission is $1 or a canned good per trick or treater to benefi Hope & Crisis Center.

Truth Tabernacle UPC Of Overton - Overton

1007 FM 3053

Trunk Or Treat

Saturday, October 29th

4:30p - 7:30p

Candy, food, bounce houses and more

