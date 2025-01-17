I've got a friend in Dallas, TX, he buys them as gifts for his kids all the time. I can't condone it, but if you're looking for a birthday gift with some upside, have I got an idea for you?

I never scored cool gifts like this from my parents growing up, and it's something I'm still working through. If you're looking for a gift for your kid, or maybe your grandkids... nieces... nephews... this is what you've been looking for.

It's legal in the state of Texas to give kids lottery tickets.

That's right put a few in a box for their birthday... or a bag for Hanukkah... a patriotic t-shirt pocket on the 4th of July... The point is you are not breaking the law gifting any Texas kid a lottery ticket. Now, if a store sells them one that's another story.

Is it Against the Law if You Gift Lottery Tickets to Children?

No. Children under the age of 18 can possess and scratch off lottery tickets, but they cannot purchase them or trade them in for the prize.

Retailers are breaking the law if they sell lottery tickets to someone under 18. They are also breaking the law if they pay a winning ticket to someone underage. It's not illegal for a kid of any age to scratch a lotto ticket, they are just banned from purchasing or redeeming them.

What if it's a Winning Ticket?

If they win then an adult will have to claim the prize. And remember if the winnings are over $600 that adult would get taxed on the prize. Tell your kid I said "Happy birthday!"

