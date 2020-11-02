Lubbock Walmart Store Goes Viral After NSFW TikTok Resignation

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

There's turning in your resignation, and then there's setting the whole thing on fire and salting the earth so nothing ever grows back.

User shanaquiapo on TikTok used her platform to completely annihilate the management at a Lubbock Walmart. As of the writing of this article, the video has 3.7 million views.

WARNING: the video below is full of NSFW language. (Click here to watch if the video below doesn't play.)

As someone who was sexually harassed and bullied out of a job I loved, I feel her anger with her. I was a coward who just quit without saying anything because I thought I'd be powerless against a faculty member. Yup, there's a big hint there. Now that it's been several years, I'm still very excited to see him in hell, and here's hoping I'll get to kick him in the coin purse a few thousand times.

Of course, I have no idea if her managers are really everything she says they are, but that type of righteous anger doesn't come out of a void. She is big mad, but still manages to articulate her grievances pretty clearly.

Folks on Lubbock's Reddit have backed up some of her claims:

Outside of her accusations of the sexual harassment (which I don’t have any knowledge on whatsoever), she is completely right here. The managers are lazy pieces of [sh*t] that honestly do not do anything. I know plenty of fellow workers along with myself that have had multiple issues still unresolved and neglected by management. This store is an absolute toxic work environment because of the poor and lack of leadership that I would not even recommend anybody to work here

Should she have gone to HR first? Possibly, but for all we know she did and got ignored. Again, personal bias here, but the same thing happened to me and I was told to "stop talking about it, it's bad for morale" by a female manager. (Again, can't wait to see you in hell. We'll have a party.)

Full disclosure: I have not been inside a Walmart since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic and I haven't been at this specific store in many, many years. I don't have a horse in this race, but as someone who wanted to quit a job in this manner, I can't help but love her for it. I do hope Walmart uses this opportunity to honestly investigate her claims, and if a change is needed, I hope they implement it quickly and decisively.