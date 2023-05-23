Lubbock Woman Shocked by Bloody Egg, Is It Safe to Eat?

Anyone that regularly eats eggs has been familiar with the recent price changes for the eggs you buy during your regular grocery shopping. Jumping from around $2 to $7+, many people were unhappy.

This led to more people seeking other sources to get their eggs including local farms, like Alcove Farms here in Lubbock, or friends and family that happen to keep chickens. I’d been going this route for a while now, getting my eggs from the local farm, until my neighbor offered to start giving some eggs from her chickens. Of course, I accepted and was excited to get my hands on such fresh eggs.

One thing I didn’t think about when getting eggs this way, is that they obviously aren’t quality-checked the same way they would be from Alcove or a larger distributor.

I made it through ten of the twelve eggs with no problem, but that eleventh egg threw me for a spin.

I was making eggs for breakfast, when I cracked that eleventh egg right into the pan to start cooking. I immediately noticed something was wrong when the whites of the egg had what looked like blood floating around with them. Shocked, and a bit grossed out, I threw that egg away. Fortunately, the last egg I had left was perfectly fine.

I’d never seen a bloody egg like that before, so I did some searching to find out why it happens. Apparently, when a blood vessel ruptures in an egg, it can cause a blood spot. These are usually seen as a small red fleck that you might find on the egg’s yolk. However, when a particularly large blood vessel bursts, it can cause a pool of blood in the egg like the one I saw. Apparently, this is also more common in ‘farm fresh’ eggs.

The big question is whether or not the egg is still safe to eat. In short, yes.

However, it is important to keep an eye out to see if it is just blood, or if it is the white of the egg changing color. Sometimes, the egg whites can turn pink due to spoilage from Pseudomonas bacteria, and this can look similar to an egg with blood.

Either way, if you don’t feel safe eating it, then just toss it and try another egg. Let this also be a reminder to always crack your eggs in a separate bowl or cup before adding them to the rest of whatever you are making, this way you avoid potentially ruining an entire batch of food.

