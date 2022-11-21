Get our free mobile app

When it comes to dining out in East Texas, the options are nearly unlimited. No matter what you're in the mood for there is going to be someplace that will satisfy your urge. Coming soon, Longview will see another fast-casual restaurant open up that will offer residents yet another choice when it comes to eating out.

Longview's Planning and Zoning Commission gave the green light on a zoning request recently that would allow for the construction of a new restaurant in the Northloop Plaza at the intersection of E. Loop 281 and Judson Rd.

Once opened, this new restaurant will join an already crowded fast food and casual dining corridor that features, On The Border, McDonald's, Olive Garden, Jucys Taco, Taco Bell, Cicis Pizza, KFC, Little Mexico, and close-by Chili's, McAlister's Deli and Applebees.

The parent company of Texas Roadhouse has plans to open a new restaurant called 'Jaggers'. This is a relatively new fast-casual dining option from the steakhouse giant that already operates another concept, Bubba's 33 in Longview and most recently in Tyler. Jaggers will feature walk-up ordering with food being brought to your table in a relatively quick time. The restaurant will also feature drive-thru service.

The Jaggers' menu will feature burgers, chicken sandwiches, tenders, shakes and salads. Kent Taylor, CEO, and founder of Texas Roadhouse describes the restaurant this way,

“What if Chick-fil-A and Five Guys got married and had a kid?” (fsrmagazine.com)

Essentially, taking three category staples—chicken, burgers, and salads—and trying to be best-in-class at all of them. Jaggers has a few locations in Kentucky and Indiana and will soon have a location in Longview, Texas. The new place will be located along Judson Road south of the Taco Bell in the Northloop Plaza.

