Why Did The Chicken Cross Loop 323 And Paluxy In Tyler, Texas?

Get our free mobile app

Tyler drivers wait patiently for the answer to the old question, "Why did the chicken cross the road?" because this rooster just casually strolls through one of Tyler's busiest intersections while the drivers waited to see where he's going!

As long as I've been here in Tyler I have never seen this phenomenon. I just learned about these bizarre chicken sightings when a co-worker of mine wrote about them a few months back. She said they've been around there for quite some time. I told her that I believed her, but then again I needed to see proof of this to actually believe it.

Since then I've been being more observant when I go through the Paluxy Drive and Loop 323 intersection and keep an eye for these elusive chickens. I have yet to see them or proof of them, until last night. While doom scrolling through Facebook last night, I happened to see a pic of a chicken in the middle of an intersection and it caught my attention. It showed a rooster with a purple Dairy Queen in the background and I said no way, this can't be one of those Loop and Paluxy chickens and sure enough, it was.

Joel Gangross caught the fowl in action and posted the picture of this solo rooster in the middle of the road to a local Facebook group and the comments started flowing in about this rooster. The obvious ones were mentioned but there were some clever ones too.

Here's what they say about him crossing the road:

Facebook Facebook loading...

Facebook Facebook loading...

Facebook Facebook loading...

Here's why they think he was in the road:

Facebook Facebook loading...

Facebook Facebook loading...

As much as Tyler drivers complain about how people park, there was this comment:

Facebook Facebook loading...

Others saw him in action the day before too:

Facebook Facebook loading...

Facebook Facebook loading...

Facebook Facebook loading...

Facebook Facebook loading...

Facebook Facebook loading...

Great Places To Eat Chicken & Waffles In Tyler

20 of the Very Best Places for Homestyle Comfort Food Around Tyler Some days, we just want to go somewhere that serves freshly-made, homestyle comfort food. Ya know, the kind of food that seems to feed our hearts and souls, too.