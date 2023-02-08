Is The Chick-fil-A On S. Broadway In Tyler, Texas Going To Move?

Get our free mobile app

If there is one thing Tyler, Texas loves, it's Chick-fil-A. Whether it's the famous chicken sandwich with a couple of pickles or nuggets or chicken biscuits for breakfast, Chick-fil-A is a Tyler must-have. However, getting what they're craving in a quick timely manner is a challenge much of the time, especially at their location on S. Broadway Ave. in the Broadway Crossing shopping center.

News broke late this afternoon (February 8th) about this particular Tyler location that usually sees its double drive-thru line backed up onto northbound S. Broadway. The search is apparently on for a relocation of this particular Chick-fil-A.

One potential location is going to be on the southbound side of S. Broadway at Donnybrook/Chimney Rock on the southwest corner of the intersection, a block south of the current location on the other side of the street. Buyers and employees of Susan Robinson Fine Jewelry mentioned to our staff that they were beginning to liquidate their inventory because the owner is retiring and the land the store is on was recently purchased by Chick-fil-A.

The City of Tyler records shows that Chick-fil-A has filed a permit for 5943 S. Broadway Ave., which is the current address of the Regency Shell gas station on the corner of Chimney Rock and S. Broadway. A company representative confirmed to KLTV that this location was in the 'preliminary stages' of relocating the restaurant and more details would be forthcoming as the plans for the new store are finalized.

While the search is underway for a new location, the current location in the Broadway Crossing shopping center would remain open and serve customers.

32 Texas Cities With Food In Their Name That Will Leave You Hangry Reading through these Texas town names will leave you craving something to eat, possibly craving something named after one of these towns that were named after food!

Uninterrupted Views Of Cedar Creek Lake Right Out The Back Door In Malakoff This Malakoff Cedar Creek Lake property has an awesome bunk room that sleeps 10!