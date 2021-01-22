Lufkin Police Release 911 Calls, Surveillance Video After Son Fatally Attacks Mom

Police in Lufkin have released the 911 call, bodycam video, and surveillance video after a 26-year-old man fatally attacked his mother at a convenience store.

Martha Hageon, 48, of Lufkin, died Tuesday night at an area hospital.

Hageon’s son Alejandro Sanabria, of Lufkin, remains in the Angelina County Jail on a $6 million bond.

The attack happened last Friday at Lucky's convenience store. Just before 10:30 p.m., Lufkin police dispatch received a call from Jimmy Hageon telling police that his wife asked that he call 9-1-1:

LPD Dispatcher: “Lufkin 911, where is your emergency?” Jimmy Hageon: “The street that Oncor is on. I do not know the name of the street.” LPD Dispatcher: “Okay, what is going on?” Jimmy Hageon: “My wife just called me telling me to call 911. I am heading that way now. I do not know what is going on. She said call 911. She needs them to pull her car over.” Jimmy Hageon: “Probably has her son with her. Her son’s acting silly. He is acting crazy or something. I do not know what’s going on.” LPD Dispatcher: “Okay, why do you need them to go to Lucky’s now. Is she not okay?” Jimmy Hageon: “He is going crazy. Her son is going crazy. I need to get my wife out of that car.”

LPD Dispatcher: “They are out with them right now. Okay? Hang on.”

Once police arrived at the convenience store, Alejandro had already attacked his mother.

In the video, Alejandro can be seen in a yellow hoodie standing in the checkout line with his mother. After a few moments, he begins gesturing in the air before putting his arm around his mother in what looks like a hug and kisses her on the head. Just before police entered the store, Alejandro begins violently stabbing her with a knife he had on him.

Due to the nature of the video, it's not suitable for all audiences, and viewer discretion is advised. I'm not going to include the video in this post, but you can watch it for yourself here.

According to the Lufkin Police Department, it took four officers to get Alejandro restrained and into custody.

Officer Gerardo Salinas, 29, was also stabbed in the incident, but is now recovering at home.

The Lufkin Police Department asks that the East Texas community please keep Mrs. Hageon's family in your thoughts and prayers.

Credit: Lufkin Police Department