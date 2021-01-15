Luke Bryan's first Gold single saw him collaborating with one of country music's most successful groups. The singer-songwriter collaborated with the members of Lady A on "Do I," which scored him his first Gold single on Jan. 15, 2010.

Bryan co-wrote "Do I" with Dave Haywood and Charles Kelley of Lady A, and Hillary Scott sang background vocals on the track. The song describes a man who is questioning whether the foundation of his relationship is still intact.

"Do I turn you on at all when I kiss you baby / Does the sight of me wanting you drive you crazy / Do I have your love, am I still enough / Tell me don't I, or tell me do I, baby / Give you everything that you ever wanted / Would you rather just turn away and leave me lonely / Do I just need to give up and get on with my life / Baby, do I," Bryan sings in the chorus.

Released as the lead single from Bryan's sophomore album, Doin' My Thing, in May of 2009, "Do I" gave Bryan his biggest hit to that point in his career, reaching No. 2 on both Billboard's Country Airplay and Hot Country Songs charts. According to RolandNote.com, it was certified as his first Gold single on Jan. 15, 2010.

His next single, "Rain Is a Good Thing," became his first No. 1 hit, and Bryan has gone on to become one of country music's most consistent hitmakers in the decade-plus since then.