Soda Shocking Flavor Twist: Mango Pepsi Pushes Palate Pop

Today I saw an announcement that they are releasing Pepsi Mango in stores.

Hold up, are they trying to keep up with Fanta? Wait, does Fanta even come in a mango flavor? I know Fanta comes in orange, strawberry, and pineapple flavors, but alas, not mango. I tell you, I just can't keep all these cold drinks straight. The other day I went into a gas station and accidentally grabbed a Creme Soda flavored drink instead of the Black Cherry that I wanted. Why did they make the bottle packaging look just alike? You would have almost seen me lose my cool at the CEFCO! Rude. Sacurrity!

Anyway, I wondered how many other Texans know about this new drink, and where exactly can we find Pepsi Mango around here in East Texas? Let me Google this!

I searched for Pepsi + Mango + East Texas and even though it shows the drink will be available on March 22nd, it's not showing us WHERE we can find it!

No, Google, I am not looking for news articles, I am looking for where I can find a Mango Pepsi. Stay on the task at hand! I decided to see if Walmart has got it and according to this screenshot below, they do. Let me see how much the Walmarts are charging for this fruity carbonated beverage.

You better hurry up, at the Walmart in Tyler ((6801 Broadway Ave) "there's only 6 left!"

They even have a Pepsi Mango Zero.

Pepsi Mango doesn't seem to be available at Brookshire's. You already know that Sprouts isn't going to carry it because it's not a natural or organic fruit drink product. Aldi's doesn't appear to be carrying it yet either.

Oh well, if you miss out on this first batch of Pepsi Mango, I guess you'll have to wait until the new Pepsi Mango hits the mainstream! (Will the masses think a Pepsi Mango tastes better than a Dr. Pepper? Inquiring minds wanna know!)

