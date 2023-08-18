Top 3 Must-Try Delicious Texas Made Sodas for Your Brisket and Tacos

A Few Texas Entrepreneurs In Cities Like San Antonio, Austin And Houston, TX Have Created Their Own Soda Brands And You Gotta Try Them!

You know the story of how Dr. Pepper and Big Red where STARTED in Texas and managed to become globally known but both brands have been sucked up by giant conglomerates and only remain known in "Texas History" now.

But if you didn't know, there's a few Texas based soda companies that are pumping out their own flavors and brands and they are just as great if not better than the out of state and national brands.

Dublin Bottling Works - Dublin, TX

One of the oldest Texas soda makers still in operation is Dublin Bottling Works in Dublin, TX. They're story is a very fascinating one due to their ties to the "original Dr. Pepper". For decades, Dublin made their own version of "Dublin Dr. Pepper" thanks to a license they brought from the original company.

But a lawsuit from Dr. Pepper's current parent company forced the small company to stop making their version. I was lucky enough to land in Texas and get a bottle of Dublin's version before they stopped making it and I have to say, it was BETTER than current Pepper.

Instead of shutting down, they adapted with 17 pure sugar cane flavors that you can purchase online. Their Vanilla Cream Soda flavor is AMAZING!

Boots Beverages - Bryan, TX

According to their website, Boots Beverages hails from Bellville, Texas. Created by Boots Kristen after his return from WWII in 1945, his vision for locally crafted sodas, developed from seasonal fruits, helped grow the family’s small bottling business. Boots’ son, Mark Kristen, chose to revive the soda brand in his father’s honor after seeing the growth of Craft Beer in Texas.

Each four-pack and 12oz glass bottle features the photo and story of a family member who was integral to the business. They offer 12 different flavors including a Red Hot Cinnamon Flavor and one of my favorites, Coconut Cream.

Southside Craft Soda - San Antonio, TX

In 2017, Southside founders Andrew Anguiano and Gregg Spickler who knew each other since their days working at a local beer brewery, created a Honey Infused South Texas Craft Soda that they would go on to develop into "Texa-Cola".

You can find Southside's bottled sodas at HEB locations all across the state.

Which of these Texas made Sodas Have you tried?

