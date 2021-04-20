Maren Morris: Next Record Will Return to ‘the Texas, Rootsy Style I Grew Up In’

Maren Morris continued to celebrate "The Bones" at the 2021 ACM Awards, winning Song of the Year for the smash hit single that comes off her latest album, Girl. But during her stop in the show's virtual press room on Sunday night (April 18), the singer offered a look at what lays ahead, sharing that she thinks her next album is about "halfway there."

"I think the bulk of the songs are in," Morris explains. "It's just about the recording. This is the first time I've been off the road to make a record in a very long time, so I'm savoring that and not rushing it."

As for the themes behind her as-yet-unannounced new project? "I would say, so far, it's a really uplifting record," the singer says. "I think I'm in a much lighter place in my life, even though we're coming out of a pandemic. I think I've written the most intimate songs."

She's also planning to make a stylistic shift that may please die-hard country traditionalist, Morris goes on to say.

"My last record was very pop-leaning. I think, with this one, I'm coming back to this Texas, rootsy style that I grew up in," the singer says. "I think it's got a lot of Americana elements, a lot of rootsiness. It feels like me, but a very stripped-down version of me, and it's still extremely fun and energetic. There's a little bit of everything!

"I was saying this would be a good record to drive to, get ready to go out for a Saturday night to, or even cook to," Morris adds. "So it hits all those marks."

Morris hasn't yet shared a timeline for her next album, though she's been hinting at plans in the works since January. Girl, Morris' sophomore album, arrived in 2019.