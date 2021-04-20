It's that time of year again that the City of Tyler will help you get rid of those bigger pieces of trash around your home. Tyler's free bulky item week begins Monday, May 3 and runs through Friday, May 7. During this week, you can place items like furniture, appliances and other large items on the curb to be picked up for free. Normally, these larger items would require a fee.

Items that will be accepted will include:

Furniture

Appliances

Carpet

Fence material

Old toys

Paper (newspapers, magazines, etc.)

Broken down cardboard

Plastic (water bottles, milk jugs, etc.)

Ink cartridges

Electronics (computers, TV's, cell phones, etc.)

Metal

Aluminum

Paint - must be dried out with kitty litter or oil dry

Other large items that would normally require a special fee

Large items that will not be picked up include:

Liquid waste

Tires

Limbs

Brush

Tree stumps

Between the dates of Monday, May 3 through Friday, May 7 ONLY, you can also bring large items like air conditioners, refrigerators, freezers and TV's to the downtown Tyler recycle center, 418 N. Bois D’Arc Ave., along with a copy of your water bill and the drop off fee will be waived.

Keep in mind, too, that if your bulky items are picked up between the dates of Monday, May 3 through Friday, May 7, and you place more items by the curb on another day, there will be a fee for the second pick up. If you need more information on the bulky item pick up week, call the Solid Waste office at 903.531.1388.