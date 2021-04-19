Survey of Registered Texas Voters Want Matthew McConaughey for Texas Governor

Matthew McConaughey doesn't have to fight hard to gain the trust of fellow Texans over that of current Texas Governor Greg Abbott.

According to a survey of registered Texas voters by the Dallas Morning News and the University of Texas at Tyler, 45% of those surveyed would pick McConaughey in the 2022 gubernatorial election against Abbott.

Get our free mobile app

The joint poll was conducted for 8 days online and by phone, April 6-April 13, and surveyed 1,126 registered Texas voters. Those who participated in the survey were chosen at random from Dynata’s panel of registered voters that was stratified to match the demographics of Texas’s registered voter population.

In this poll, the margin of error is +/- 2.9% (or 4.1% including design effects) at a 95 percent confidence interval.

The 2020-2021 year for Texans has been rough, to put things lightly. Like the rest of the country, we're still working out plans for the pandemic, but we also had a harsh winter storm that took out our power grid and left thousands in freezing conditions.

Personally, I think Texans are just looking for a change. I would love to see Matthew McConaughey as Texas Governor. Abbott has been serving as Texas Governor since January 2015 - definitely long enough to me. We've had other celebrities in political positions, so I think the argument against them is out the door already. Plus celebrities are real people too.

McConaughey is someone not so different then your average Texan, plus he's a Longhorn alumni and that has to count for something, right?

I think if Matthew McConaughey becomes Texas Governor everything will be alright, alright, alright.

13 Celebrities with Roots in Central Texas Central Texas knows talent! From musicians and actresses to football players, we list 13 celebrities with roots right here in Central Texas.

10 Myths About Texas That Even Some Natives Believe Everything's bigger in Texas, including the tall tales! Our state can seem pretty strange to people from far away, or even our immediate neighbors. There are several myths about Texas that range from quirky to fun and just plain ignorant and insulting, and even some people born and raised her believe 'em. Here are a few we can dispel today.