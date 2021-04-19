Welp, after about fourteen bachelor parties over the past two months rising Texas Country star Chris Colston is officially off of the market. Over the weekend, he and his longtime girlfriend, Peyton, locked in forever. Big congrats, you two.

So, while folks were celebrating the Colston's, someone retweeted a two year old video of the now newlyweds roundtripping during Thanksgiving '19, and engaged in a delightful classic country song smashup.

Over two minute long video the lovebirds sing along with Mark Chesnutt, Tracy Lawrence, Trisha Yearwood, Trace Adkins, Alabama, Alan Jackson, Shania Twain, Diamond Rio, Brooks & Dunn, Tracy Byrd, Joe Nichols (2000s), Reba, Travis Tritt, and more.

Colston is establishing himself as must-see act in the Texas scene, he will be playing our Red Dirt BBQ & Music Festival on May 1st in downtown Tyler. But did you know his wife can sing too? Peyton Garner is a graduate of Rockwall High School in Rockwall, TX, and Berklee College of Music in Boston. She spent time as the Assistant Marketing Director at Billy Bob's Texas, and her voice will knock you on your butt. Check out their George Jones/Chris Stapleton cover of "Tennessee Whiskey" right here.

This year Parker McCollum headlines the festival. He’ll be joined by Texas Country superstars Josh Abbott Band, who headlined the festival in 2015, along with Red Dirt legends Jason Boland and the Stragglers, Randall King, and East Texas native Chris Colston.