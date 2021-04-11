Marshall City Council Tables Slavery Reparations Resolution

We told you earlier this week about The City Of Marshall taking on the hot topic of reparations for slavery at a city council meeting this past Thursday. Apparently, the topic wasn't even discussed or brought to the table....it was "tabled" instead.

According to our news partners at KLTV, Marshall city councilman Marvin Bonner planned to bring a resolution before the council that would have the city formally apologize for the institution of slavery and declare slavery a crime, and provisions including a "reparations ordinance".

But for reasons still unknown, the resolution wasn't brought up at this past Thursday's City Council meeting.

This is the point in the article where the author (me) will transition into sharing my opinion on the topic.

When the news of this story broke, I correctly assumed that this would be a touchy subject but I was optimistic that the conversation about the topic would begin. But I also correctly assumed that folks wouldn't even want to talk about it because when it comes to slavery, just asking cities and governments to apologize for something that benefitted them would be a tough thing to get.

While it remains unknown whether or not the topic will be brought up again in a future city council meeting, I wouldn't be surprised if it wasn't.