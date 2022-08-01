Marshall, TX Police Arrest 11 People On 40 Combined Charges

Police in Marshall, Texas were very busy last week rounding up nearly a dozen individuals on a host of charges after a "gang-related" shooting and several other incidents in the area.

On July 28, 2022, the Joint Harrison County Violent Crime and Narcotics Task Force, Harrison County Sheriff’s Office and Marshall Police Department conducted a joint arrest operation in Marshall and Harrison County.

Handcuffs And Fingerprints BlakeDavidTaylor loading...

This operation stemmed from a gang-related shooting that occurred on July 17, 2022 in the 2000 block of Bledsoe Street and other shootings in Marshall. This combined effort, according to a press release, led to the arrest of eleven (11) individuals with forty (40) combined charges.

Additionally, one search warrant was executed in the 2000 block of Bledsoe Street resulting in the seizure of marijuana, M.D.M.A., THC, crack-cocaine, various types of pills and four (4) firearms.

Police arrested several people from various age groups, the youngest 17 while the oldest is 45.

Thinkstock Thinkstock loading...

Marshall Police Chief Carruth stated, “The Marshall Police Department is working with all of our resources to address the senseless and reckless shootings which have occurred. We are thankful for the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office and the Violent Crime Task Force in partnering with us to bring those responsible for this violence to justice and making our community safer.”

Here's The 11 Individuals That Were Arrested And The Charges They Are Facing:

11 Arrested In Marshall, Texas Investigation They've been hit with over 40 combined charges.

Arrested in Anderson County, Texas (7/22/22-7/24/22) Here is a list of people arrested in Anderson County, Texas (7/22/22-7/24/22), and the charges they are facing.